GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,666,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 23.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,418,779.56. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,462,003 shares of company stock valued at $295,524,795. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

