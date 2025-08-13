GQG Partners LLC Acquires 89,185 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $912,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

ALL stock opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.15. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

