GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.4% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

