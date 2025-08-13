GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 121,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $431.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.11 and a 200-day moving average of $457.44.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

