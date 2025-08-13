GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

