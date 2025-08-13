General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3%

General Mills stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

