Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 330,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

