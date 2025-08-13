Francis Financial Inc. Sells 500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,575 shares of company stock worth $31,022,334. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.7%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

