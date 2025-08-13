Francis Financial Inc. Invests $18 Million in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,000. TCW Flexible Income ETF comprises about 4.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 464,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 459,526 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,390,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 385,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 264,607 shares during the period.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.