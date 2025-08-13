Francis Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $4,428,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

NYSE:PG opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $363.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

