Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,243,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $262.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

