Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,800 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after buying an additional 214,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 19,089.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 141,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,308,000 after buying an additional 91,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after buying an additional 86,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Nordson Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

