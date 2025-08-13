Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,340.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,357.31. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,299 shares in the company, valued at $935,220.06. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,186 shares of company stock valued at $29,208,462 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.