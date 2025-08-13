Financial Review: Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) versus Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 4.83% 0.98% 0.94% Investcorp Credit Management BDC 29.82% 6.51% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and Investcorp Credit Management BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $21.67 million 10.83 $9.62 million $0.20 51.40 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $23.88 million 1.62 -$4.09 million $0.44 6.09

Chicago Atlantic BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chicago Atlantic BDC and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Chicago Atlantic BDC on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

