Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 241.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

