Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,649,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,329,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,869,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,910,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

