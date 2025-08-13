Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $109,988,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 110.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $713.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $767.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

