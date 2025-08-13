Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

