Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,086 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 808.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

