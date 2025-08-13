Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 226.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 69,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0%

CSCO opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $72.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.