Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after purchasing an additional 646,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

