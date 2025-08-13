Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $388.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $388.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
