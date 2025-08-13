Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,535,000 after acquiring an additional 339,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

