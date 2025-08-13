Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock worth $714,048,068. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.