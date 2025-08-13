Financial Contrast: TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) and Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) and Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TSS and Arcadis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arcadis 0 0 0 2 4.00

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Arcadis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.43% 111.91% 9.76% Arcadis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.00 million 3.14 $5.98 million $0.36 51.67 Arcadis $4.20 billion 1.05 $262.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares TSS and Arcadis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcadis has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Risk & Volatility

TSS has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadis has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Arcadis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M. It also provides business advisory services, including asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, operations and maintenance, and technology and information; contract solutions; cost and commercial management services; and design and engineering solutions for highways, railways, bridges, tunnels, power utilities, water utilities, ports and waterways, geotechnics, architecture, and structures, as well as building mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. In addition, the company offers digital environmental health safety and sustainability, environmental restoration, and project management solutions. Further, it provides mobility solutions for connected highways, intelligent rail and transit, integrated airports, and new mobility; places solutions; resilience solutions, such as energy transition, climate adaption, water optimization, enviro socio permitting, sustainable advisory, environmental restoration, and sustainable operations; and water supply and treatment, distribution, resource management, and industrial water and wastewater services. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

