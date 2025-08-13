Fertilizer Stocks To Research – August 10th

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Union Pacific, CF Industries, CSX, and Norfolk Southern are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or market agricultural nutrients and soil conditioners. Buying these equities gives investors exposure to the global fertilizer supply chain, which is influenced by crop prices, input costs (like natural gas) and government policies. Because agricultural demand tends to be steady but input costs can fluctuate sharply, fertilizer stocks often exhibit both defensive and commodity-sensitive characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,605,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $222.27. 2,345,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.68. 5,730,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,639. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.43. 10,864,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,548,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,365. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.83.

