Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FATE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of FATE opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,318.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,258,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 260,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 279,360 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,515,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 999,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

