Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.71 and last traded at $344.29, with a volume of 683717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.8%

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.