Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 420374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

