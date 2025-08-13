Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Q3 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $340.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.48. Tesla has a twelve month low of $197.06 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

