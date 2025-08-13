Equillium (EQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Equillium Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.