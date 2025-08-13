ENGIE BRASL EGA (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Financial Comparison

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) and ENGIE BRASL EGA (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASL EGA has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 5 7 1 2.69 ENGIE BRASL EGA 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ameren and ENGIE BRASL EGA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ameren currently has a consensus target price of $101.3636, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Ameren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than ENGIE BRASL EGA.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and ENGIE BRASL EGA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.55% 10.38% 2.82% ENGIE BRASL EGA 25.21% 24.42% 6.02%

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ENGIE BRASL EGA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ameren pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENGIE BRASL EGA pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. ENGIE BRASL EGA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameren and ENGIE BRASL EGA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $7.62 billion 3.59 $1.18 billion $4.55 22.24 ENGIE BRASL EGA $2.08 billion N/A $793.39 million $0.63 11.86

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE BRASL EGA. ENGIE BRASL EGA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameren beats ENGIE BRASL EGA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About ENGIE BRASL EGA

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

