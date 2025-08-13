Eliza (elizawakesup) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 Million (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market cap of $2.38 million and $191.34 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,973,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,973,115.138201. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00267814 USD and is up 17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $171,573.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the exchanges listed above.

