Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $171.90 and last traded at $170.86, with a volume of 15529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.64.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Roth Capital raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

