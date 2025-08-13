Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – August 10th

Tesla, Vale, Rivian Automotive, QuantumScape, Shell, Enphase Energy, and XPeng are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, and support of electric vehicles, batteries, charging infrastructure, and related technologies. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growing market for zero-emission transportation, with valuations influenced by factors such as government incentives, advances in battery technology, commodity prices, and consumer adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.68 and its 200 day moving average is $307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,937,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,015,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,504,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,133,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 34,410,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,539,448. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 4.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. 3,839,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 8,006,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 9,100,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Featured Stories