E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $473.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.32. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

