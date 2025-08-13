E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 866 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,840 shares of company stock worth $6,629,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

