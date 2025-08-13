E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,163 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $225.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.