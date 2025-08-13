E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,321 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $743.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $748.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $686.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

