E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.06 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $198.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average is $191.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

