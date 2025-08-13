E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after buying an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,345,000 after buying an additional 266,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

