E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $120.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

