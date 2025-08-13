E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,465 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $435.80 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $240.01 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

