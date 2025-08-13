E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,874 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HD stock opened at $396.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

