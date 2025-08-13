DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $354.99 million and $11.15 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120,568.35 or 0.99910034 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120,347.63 or 0.99727135 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00346462 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON launched on April 21st, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @dogofbitcoin.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.003508 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $9,422,279.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

