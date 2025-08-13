Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.70% of Docusign worth $279,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,449,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Docusign by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

