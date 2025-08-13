Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Trimmed by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 568,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,190,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

