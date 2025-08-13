Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ADENTRA Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.
ADENTRA Price Performance
ADENTRA Company Profile
Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.