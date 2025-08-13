Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ADENTRA Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

