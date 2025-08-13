Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.5294.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,939,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,673,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

