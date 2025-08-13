Dagco Inc. Takes Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.